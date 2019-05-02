|
Glenn A. Farrell, 63, of Pittsfield, MA passed away peacefully April 25, 2019 at BMC surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield on July 17, 1955, he was the son of the late Roger A. Ferrell, Sr., and Josephine D. Ferrell. He graduated from Wahconah Regional in Dalton in 1973. He was a self taught musician, he played the guitar, piano, violin, and drums and was a member of the very popular Cobble Mountain Band and he was the lead guitarist on the album the band released. He was part owner of Ferrell's Antique and Restoration and a landscaping business in Lee. He was a Coppersmith and made copper weathervanes to sell to private and local businesses. He loved flea markets and often bought, sold, or traded antiques. He also loved to fish.
Mr. Ferrell leaves behind his son, John Henry Ferrell of Lee and a step-daughter Buffy Lord of Pittsfield; sisters, Linda M. Barcus of Pittsfield, Sally A. Kulas of Dalton, and brother Roger A. Ferrell, Jr. of Pittsfield.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dery's to help with expenses.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2019