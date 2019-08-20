|
|
Mr. Glenn A. Rist, age 69, of 237 Wahconah St. Pittsfield, died Sunday evening, August 18, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Pittsfield, March 20, 1950, the son of Carolyn R. Hammer Rist and the late Emil J. Rist. He was educated in the Pittsfield Schools and began his career working initially at the former Hilton Hotel and then later when it became the Crowne Plaza. Additionally, he was employed with Brenda's Catering. Most recently, he was enrolled in Berkshire Vocational Services and later with BFAIR where he spent his time helping with the several programs and volunteering his services.
A life long member of Pilgrim Memorial, he volunteered his services with overall maintenance at the Church as well as with all of the Church events. A hard worker with any task, he and his brother Gary comprised the unofficial "Neighborhood Watch" in his area. A devotee of Wahconah Park, you could see he and his sidekick Gary anywhere around and in the ball park. His involvement and socializing there started in 1965 with the Pittsfield Red Sox. His loyalties then lay with the Pittsfield Senators, the Rangers, the Berkshire Brewers, the Pittsfield Mets, and continuing with the Pittsfield Suns. Glenn loved to ride his lawn tractor and took care of many lawns in the neighborhood. Most especially he loved to give his nieces and nephews, as well as the kids from the neighborhood, a ride in the trailer as he pulled them around with the tractor. He could always be found to have a pocket full of gumdrops, Twizzlers and other sweets along with a few pieces of lint.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn R. Rist, and his 9 brothers and sisters, Judy and Gary Salvadori of Vallejo, CA, Gary Rist and Leslie Rist of Pittsfield, Bradley Rist of Durham, CA, Joan and Keith Lampro of Glorietta, New Mexico, Blair and Donna Rist of Alpine, CA, Lorraine and Ed Flynn of Pittsfield, Lynne Huckle of Benicia, CA, and Brenda and John Rosier of Pittsfield, as well as 11 nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be WEDNESDAY, August 21st from 4-7PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7PM with Donna J. Sweirs, Lay Minster of the Pilgrim Memorial Church, officiating. Burial will follow the next day at 10:00 AM in the family lot at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019