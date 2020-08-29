1/
Glenn B. Goodrich
1948 - 2020
Glenn B. Goodrich, age 71, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 at home. He was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Pittsfield, MA, a son of the late Schuyler W. Goodrich Jr., and Jeannette B. (Brewer) Goodrich.

Glenn leaves his brother Schuyler W. Goodrich III of Pittsfield, MA; also cousins, Tracey Goodrich of Pittsfield, Terry Goodrich of Windsor, Charles Goodrich of VT and 2 cousins living in the South, JB Clarke and Julee Clarke.

Glenn graduated from Lenox School in 1966 and from Union College in 1972. For those of you who knew him well - his second family at the Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesboro, will miss him at his regular chair at the bar.

All services are private. When the pandemic abates, he will be transported by his brother to be interred in the Schuyler W. Goodrich Memorial Garden at St Albans Church in Hickory, NC. The Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee was entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit Grise' Funeral Home, Chicopee, MA

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
