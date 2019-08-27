|
Glenn D. Burdick, 72 of Florida, MA died Friday August 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center-North Adams.
He was born in Florida, MA on May 10, 1947 son of Lyman and Doris (Mogul) Burdick. He attended schools in Florida and graduated from McCann Technical High School.
Glenn also attended the Mass Military Academy in Boston and served in the National Guard where he was commissioned as a captain later serving as the commander of the National Guard Armory in Adams.
Glenn served as the highway superintendent for the Town of Florida where he worked for the past 20 years. He was also the self-employed proprietor of County Construction.
He was a member of the Hilltown Pullers, winning many trophies. Glenn was a Ford car and truck enthusiast and enjoyed working with cars with horsepower including Corvettes and took pride in restoring a vintage Mustang. He also enjoyed playing chess; had a second degree black belt in Karate and had his private pilot's license, flying his own Cessna. Glenn had a great sense of humor and would often take the opposite side just to spur conversation, and as someone once put it, "That's a Ford man".
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Ann (Jolin) Burdick whom he married on November 22, 1969 and two sisters- Linda Pettigrew of Wellesley, MA and Phyllis Porter of Burlington, MA and one brother- Edward Burdick of North Adams. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters including Doris Benson, Beatrice Bishop, Anita Kuczynski, Lyman Burdick Jr., Mearl Burdick and Clayton Burdick.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Glenn Burdick will be Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Florida Church Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday morning from 9-11 at the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019