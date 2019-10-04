|
|
Glenn J. Girdler, 64 of West Stockbridge died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at his home. Glenn was born in Pittsfield on May 11, 1955 son of the late Charles and Rose (Marzotto) Girdler. He was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School class of 1973. Glenn worked for many years as a contractor and care taker for his own business. Glenn is survived by one brother, Barry J. Girdler and his wife Jeanne of West Stockbridge, three sisters, Patricia A. Barry and her husband James of Belchertown, Ruby J. Korte and her husband John of West Stockbridge and Nancy J. Morandi and husband Joe of Alford and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Glenn's wishes there are no services. Arrangements entrusted with BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019