Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Girdler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn J. Girdler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn J. Girdler Obituary
Glenn J. Girdler, 64 of West Stockbridge died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at his home. Glenn was born in Pittsfield on May 11, 1955 son of the late Charles and Rose (Marzotto) Girdler. He was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School class of 1973. Glenn worked for many years as a contractor and care taker for his own business. Glenn is survived by one brother, Barry J. Girdler and his wife Jeanne of West Stockbridge, three sisters, Patricia A. Barry and her husband James of Belchertown, Ruby J. Korte and her husband John of West Stockbridge and Nancy J. Morandi and husband Joe of Alford and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Glenn's wishes there are no services. Arrangements entrusted with BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now