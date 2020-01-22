|
Gloria Galaise Marchione, 91, beloved wife, for nearly 60 years, of the late Berkley Marchione, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Fairview Commons.
Born on July 4, 1928 in Torrington, Conn., daughter of Arthur and Roxie (Farnham) Galaise. Throughout her years of hard work, she also took pride in raising a wonderful family. She enjoyed playing golf, watching sports (especially the Red Sox) and spending time with her Pug, Silver. Gloria was a long time member of the United Church of New Marlborough. Her most precious moments were spending every day with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all live close by.
She leaves behind a son Michael Marchione and his wife, Barbara, of New Marlborough; three daughters, Kim Peretti and her husband, Tom, of Delhi, NY, Kathy Andrus of New Marlborough, and Joely Snyder and her husband, John, of New Marlborough; a brother, Arthur Galaise, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard Galaise, a sister Beatrice Galaise Lauzier, two daughters, Jennifer Marchione Pedersen and infant Bonnie Lee Marchione, as well as two infant great-granddaughters, Sarah and Sandy Swaller.
FUNERAL NOTICE - The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25th, from 2 until 4 at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, followed by a brief service celebrating her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Church of New Marlborough, the New Marlborough Volunteer First Responders or to HospiceCare in the Berkshire through the funeral home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Remembrances, memories and reflections may be sent to the family through www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020