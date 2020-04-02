|
Gloria Goss, age 88, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Valley View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newton, NJ. Gloria was born October 8, 1931, in Watertown, MA to Harry and Irene (MacLean) Jenkins. She grew up in Everett, MA. She was a resident of Pittsfield, MA before moving to Lafayette, NJ. Gloria was a switchboard operator for Hood Ice Cream for about 10 years, and a professional seamstress for Maplewood Fabrics and Fabric Fabrications in the 1970's and 1980's. Gloria has always loved serving Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She attended evangelical churches her whole life. At various times throughout her life, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Kid's Club, Pioneer Girls, and was an organist and pianist. Gloria was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and husband, Rev. Earl Goss, and her sister, Joanne Piemonte. Gloria is survived by a daughter, Susan Goss Oberg, and husband, Lee Oberg, and their five children, Chelsea Damon, Jesse Oberg, Lindsay Vega, Jennifer Oberg, and Sarah Brown, and three great-grandchildren; a daughter, Carolyn Goss Duprey, and significant other, Lou Muller; a son, Daniel Goss, and wife, Jennifer Messer Goss, and their children, Nicolas Goss, Amy Goss, and Sierra Messer, and one great-grandchild, and her nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private viewing and funeral in Massachusetts. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA, 01230 entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse, at samaritanspurse.org. The family wishes to thank the many nurses and staff at Valley View for their wonderful care for Gloria over the last five years. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020