Gloria Jessie (Arabia) Rougeau, 92 of North Adams, MA died Monday February 25, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on September 11, 1926 daughter of Joseph and Mary (Esposito) Arabia. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1944.
Gloria was last employed as the treasurer/ tax collector for the city of North Adams. Before that, she assisted her late husband in the operation of his trucking business.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Gloria was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Taconic Golf Club. She also enjoyed bowling.
She was the widow of Donald C. Rougeau who died on January 22, 2010. They were married on April 3, 1948.
Survivors include her two sons- Craig D. Rougeau and his wife, Cindy of North Adams and Jeffrey T. Rougeau and his wife, Anna of Lake George, NY. She also leaves 5 grandchildren including Tracy, Eric, Kristin, Daniel and Nicole; and eleven great grandchildren including Bennett, Luke, Logan, Cora, Jack, Mia, James, Patrick, Corey, Kyle and Madison; and one sister, Mary LeBeau of North Adams and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Arabia on January 16, 2018 and Anthony Arabia on February 13, 2019.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gloria Rougeau will be celebrated Thursday February 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the AYJ Fund; HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019