Gloria Marie (Duquette) Mantello Ziaja, 88 of North Adams, MA. died Friday April 24, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA. on September 21, 1931 a daughter of Felix Joseph and Julia (Cavey) Duquette. She attended local schools including Notre Dame Parochial School and Freeman School.
Gloria worked at Clark Biscuit Co. and later at Gale Shoe Co. She was an accomplished sewer and seamstress and was self-employed for many years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Gloria was a member of the Salvation Army and the Spitzer Center. She also enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and playing cards.
Her first husband was Joseph Carmen Mantello who died on March 20, 1966. They were married on February 24, 1949. Her second husband was Stanley Joseph Ziaja who died on March 1, 2007. They were married on February 25, 1968. Survivors include one daughter Marie J. Cairns and her husband Andrew C. Cairns of North Adams and one son Nicholas J. Mantello and his wife Elizabeth C. Mantello of North Adams. She also leaves seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her stepson and his wife, Robert R. and Joanne Ziaja, and three sisters -Flora Dupre, Dorothy Mancini and Helen Rita Dean.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gloria Ziaja will be at a day and time to be announced. A private burial will take place in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Mary Spitzer Senior Center.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020