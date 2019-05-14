|
|
Gloria Lee Pickens, born February 20, 1923, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home in Williamstown, MA surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Elkhart, Texas and spent over 70 years in East Texas and the Houston area. She moved to Williamstown to live with her daughter and family in 2000. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Henderson and her son Robert (Randy) Pickens. Gloria is also survived by 2 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Gloria is pre-deceased by her husband Herbert, her parents Robert & Sarah Curry and all of her 5 siblings. Her sister, Dawn Curry Rials Shoffner passed away shortly before her in Crockett, Texas on May 6, 2019.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Gloria will be laid to rest beside her husband Herbert at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 5-7 PM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2019