Gloria Rotti, 94, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away August 25, 2020, after a short illness, with her family by her side. She was born on June 29, 1926, in Rome, NY.



She married Mario Rotti in 1946, and they lived in Pittsfield for 40 years before relocating to Cape Coral, FL.



Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Delia Godshall, son in law Roy Godshall, and Cynthia Kavey. She also leaves her sister Maryann Cook, of Wisconsin and three grand children Mario Godshall, Stefanie Kavey and Natalie Lipps, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Gloria was proceeded in death by her loving husband in 1988, who was the love of her life.



Gloria was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined she often said, "Don't be sad when I'm gone, because I'm going to be with my love, Mario".



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Hope Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store