Mr. Gordon P. Bailey, 84, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 31, 1935, the son of the late Prentiss and Helen Cook Bailey, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1954.
Gordon was a United States Army Veteran, having served from 1957 to 1959. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his exemplary behavior.
Mr. Bailey worked as a machinist at O.W. Landergren in Pittsfield for most of his career; from 1961 until his retirement 36 years later.
Gordon loved model airplanes. He was a member of the Berkshire Radio Control Flying Club.
Besides his wife, the former Marguerite Lyman, whom he married on March 25, 1961, Gordon is survived by his sons; Jeffrey Bailey (Jennifer) of Windsor, MA., Thomas Bailey of Pittsfield, MA., and Brian Bailey (Catherine Fennelly) of Pittsfield, MA. He leaves behind his brother-in-law, Philip Bukowski, and his grandchildren; Jonathan, Phoebe, and Phineas. Gordon is also survived by seven nieces and nephews as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by both of his sisters, Joyce Shook and Beverly Bailey.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Craneville Place for their exceptional care the past few years.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Gordon Bailey will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA., with the Rev. Henry Pascual, Pastor of First Congregational Church, UCC Dalton, officiating. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Craneville Place Recreation Fund in care of Susan Kellar in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019