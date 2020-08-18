1/1
Gordon W. Schwaner
1932 - 2020
Gordon W. Schwaner, 88 of Pittsfield, passed away August 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Baltimore, MD on May 1, 1932 to the late Nelson and Annie Mae Schwaner.

Gordon graduated from Merrimack College where he met his wife and love of his life, Nellie. Gordon married the former Nellie L. Petralia in May of 1959. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage and had two children together, John and Beth.

He was a friend to many people over the years, always willing to pitch in at any level. He was an active member and leader in the Dalton Rotary and served as President for a year. Gordon worked for the Kellogg's Company as a Sales Leader for over 25 years. He volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital, which he viewed as meaningful service and wanted to have a purpose and be productive. He loved world politics and he always had a joke ready to go.

Gordon was also a US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War.

He loved being a grandfather to his four grandchildren, Alex and Josh Schwaner and Justin and Abbey Scott.

He also leaves behind his wife, Nellie Schwaner of Pittsfield, MA and their children, Beth Scott and her husband Marty of Jefferson, MA and John Schwaner and his wife Maribeth of Franklin, TN.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the BMC Cancer Infusion Center in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
