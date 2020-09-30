Mrs. Grace M. Briggs, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on August 29, 1925, the daughter of the late John and Grace McNamara Miraglia, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1943.
Grace's family was of utmost importance to her and she worked diligently to see that all their needs were met with nothing but love and care.
Among many things, Grace enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bingo, and trips to the casino. She was fond of crafts, especially sewing and ceramics. Grace made all her own clothes and crocheted many blankets and curtains. She taught ceramics at the Pittsfield adult night classes and loved every minute of doing so. Her impeccably hand-painted China was only a small reflection of her talent. Grace was a baker extraordinaire who loved baking just as much as her friends and family enjoyed sampling her homemade recipes!
Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Francis J. Briggs, whom she married in 1948. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Miraglia, and sister-in-law Mary Eileen Miraglia. Grace leaves behind her niece Gloria Greaves, her nephews Joseph Miraglia, Daniel Miraglia, and John Miraglia, as well as several great nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, James, Joseph, John, and Daniel Miraglia.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Grace M. Briggs will be private, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
