Grace S. Faraci, born March 30, 1954, to Concetta B. (Turko) and Peter J. Faraci passed away early hours (1:44 a.m.) June 17, 2019 at the Boston Brighmans Women's Hospital after a long illness. She was born and grew up primarily in Somerville and close proximity in Medford. She was a member of Saint Polycarp; baptized and received her Holy Sacraments at North End's Saint Francis Assisi as her parents.



Grace was one of three siblings of the Faraci family (Joseph P. ; Jane C., and Grace S.) who are second generation American born of Sicilian immigrants. Her Grandparents (Giuseppe P. and Grace along with their three children Grace; Angelina, and Peter J. Faraci) and parents were all proud American citizens with Peter J. Faraci serving in the ARMY during WWII, and Joseph P. Faraci serving in the ARMY as SP4 during Vietnam error.



Grace graduated Somerville High School in 1973, to continue her education at Bunkerhill Community College. She had ambitions in Reality; entrepreneurship, along with modeling and entertainment. She exercised her managerial interest through marketing, production, and distributing pastries long enough to be known in Arlington as, 'the COOKIE GIRL', for having the best f'ing cookies.



Much like one character of her mentors writings: (Audrey Landers', "Happiness is like a butterfly, Which when pursued is, Always beyond our grasp. But if you sit quietly... It will land on you"). Grace had a diverse employment history ranging primarily from office work at Shaffts, Hood, Welch and Forbes, Abraham Moskows to entertainment at Arlington's nursing home. She even distributed the Boston Globe. Due to illness Grace had an early retirement.



On her departure Grace leaves her (fiance) long companion of 17 years, David Carnes, who eagerly awaits to rejoice with her in Heaven... Her loss is felt in many ways. She was well disciplined, thorough; ambitious, dedicated; reliable; clean, and one of the most honest people I ever known. She was truly meek with a repentance... I have never known a more caring and loving person in my life. Upon her deceasing days Grace said, " you will always be in my heart". Grace S. Faraci, was buried in the Oak Grove Cemetery.



