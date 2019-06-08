|
Mr. Gregory Arthur Beliveau of 13101 Velma Place NE Albuquerque, NM died on Saturday June 1 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.
He was born in Adams, MA on September 19, 1944, son of the late Edward and Eleanor (Bachinski) Beliveau. He attended schools in Adams.
Mr. Beliveau was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1967.
He then moved to California and went on to Graduate from Los Angeles Trade Technical College in 1974 and then from California State University Los Angeles in 1975. After college, he ran a printing company in Los Angeles until 2002, after which he moved to Albuquerque and purchased a Dunkin Donuts franchise. He retired and moved back to California in 2015, and returned once again to New Mexico in 2018.
He was a Corvette enthusiast, having owned several throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed motorcycles and airplanes. He was rarely seen without a cup of his favorite beverage - coffee.
Greg was a man who liked to be in charge. He was most comfortable in the role of President, which he was for many of the organizations he belonged to. Whether it was a college fraternity, the companies he worked for or owned, or even the homeowners association or as a jury foreman, he worked best when he was at the top. One of his favorite sayings was "I don't get stressed, I give stress."
He was predeceased by his brother Edward 'SPOOIE' Beliveau. He is survived by his two nephews: Cory Beliveau and his wife Georgia of East Walpole, MA, and Derek Beliveau and his wife Tracy of Albuquerque, NM, and three grandnephews Jack, Gregory, and Niko Beliveau, of East Walpole, and his former sister-in-law Suzanne (McKane) Boyle of Cheshire, MA. He also leaves behind his two beloved cats, Gray Cat and Black Cat, who will be cared for by Derek & Tracy.
There will be no funeral services.
Memorial donations can be made to The Cat House on the Kings, a pet adoption service in Fresno County California. More information can be found at www.cathouseonthekings.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 8, 2019