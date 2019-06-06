|
Gregory P. O'Connor, 68, beloved husband and devoted father, passed away on June 3, 2019 at his home in Maine.
Gregory was born on January 18, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of James Patrick and Mary Florence (White) O'Connor.
Gregory was proud to be a graduate of Boston College with his B.S. & B.A. and obtained his MBA and MPA from Suffolk University. He and his wife, Gail Gilman met when she was just 17 years of age and they were married in 1983 in Machias, Maine. Gregory had been coming to Maine since his birth and his parent's built a cottage on Balch Lake.
Together, Greg and Gail welcomed three sons into their family and made their home in Williamstown, MA where they both worked as Professors at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in No. Adams, MA. Gregory was a dedicated, confident and well respected Professor by all that graced his classroom or worked alongside him during his teaching career.
Greg and Gail enjoyed gathering family and friends at their summer home by the lake in Maine. It was not uncommon to see Greg watching the Red Sox or the Patriots play or enjoy listening to Rock-n-Roll music from the 1950's.
Greg was an animal lover and held a passion for boats; collecting and fixing outboard engines.
Greg had a wonderful sense of humor and cared deeply for his wife and family. His presence and love will be dearly missed by his family and close friends.
Greg is lovingly survived by his wife, Gail O'Connor and by his three sons, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ryan G. O'Connor and Sean P. O'Connor. He was predeceased by his brother, James Patrick O'Connor.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. Committal prayers and burial will follow at Woodman's Cemetery in East Wakefield, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , New England Division, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 6, 2019