Stephentown - Gregory S. Cornell 59, of East Road died suddenly at his residence on Friday March 22, 2019. Born in Pittsfield and a lifelong resident of Stephentown, Greg was the son of the late Wallace E. and Enid Holt Cornell and the beloved husband of Laurie Richardson Cornell. Greg was a 1977 graduate of Berlin High School and was a carpenter with W.E. Cornell & Sons in Stephentown.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Toby (Sara) Cornell, his brothers Timothy (Donna), William and David (Dianne) Cornell, his granddaughter Alivia, in laws Sally and Tom Nerney, Shannon and Tim Smith, Frank and Melissa Richardson and Jon Roach along with several nieces and nephews. Greg was the brother of the late Susan Roach.
Services will be private
Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019