Gregory Wood, 59, of Pittsfield, passed away on July 8, 2019 after a long illness. Born in New York City, the oldest son of the late Rosemary (Pietroniro) Wood and Wally Wood, Greg came to live in Pittsfield in 1970 and made many lifelong friends in the area. He was a football star and co-captain of the team at Pittsfield High School. After graduation, he attended Syracuse University, and joined Pi Kappa Alpha, before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
"Woody" served for five and half years in the Army, mostly in the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He was a forward observer for the Artillery, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Then, as a decorated veteran, he finished his B.A. degree at the University of Massachusetts.
Greg was a master woodworker who delighted in designing and creating custom furniture. A believer in Christ, he put his faith to work by using his skills to help repair an orphanage during church mission trips to Jamaica. He loved to cook and ski, he was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he had a deep interest in military history.
A beloved son, devoted uncle, and dear brother and brother-in-law, Greg is survived by his father Wally Wood and stepmother Marian Wood; his sister Vicky Biancolo and brother-in-law Jim Biancolo; his brother Jefferson Wood and sister-in-law Beatrice Wood; two nieces and two nephews.
Greg's family appreciates the expert care he received from the medical teams at Berkshire Medical Center and UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Funeral Services:
Calling hours for Mr. Gregory Wood will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA.. Visitors are welcome to wear their Hawaiian shirts at this time, as Greg could always be found wearing his! Burial will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that friends consider a donation in Greg's memory to the missions of the Calvary Chapel of the Berkshires, where he had been worshipping, or a donation to Soldier On, a veterans' service organization on Pittsfield, in care of Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 14, 2019