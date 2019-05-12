|
Mrs. Greta Ann Wheat Madden, age 87, died at her home in Pittsfield on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Greta was born in Winooski, VT on April 13, 1932 the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Reed Wheat. She moved to Pittsfield as a young girl, and was educated at the local schools. Greta was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School, and was last employed at Stetson Dry Cleaners for many years.
Mrs. Madden was a long-time communicant of the former St. Mary's the Morning Star Church, and was an avid sports fan, both high school and professional.
Greta and her late husband, Pee Wee, loved to rescue Greyhound dogs, and made a loving home for many over the years, most recently Tosca and Biscuit.
Her husband, William F. Madden, died June 3, 2008, just after their 57th wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Madden is survived by her daughter, KellyAnn Madden of Pittsfield, three sons, William F. Madden, Jr. of Pittsfield, Keith G. Madden and his wife LeeAnn, of Derry, NH, and Scott A. Madden and his wife Sandra of Grafton, MA, and her favorite former son-in-law, Arthur C. Friederick, Jr. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Christopher Madden, Matthew and Aaron Madden, Rachel, Jacob and Zachary Friederick, and Alexandra and Jalen Madden, her great granddaughter, Anniya M. Sumpter, her longtime friends, Thomas and Sedgwick, her "adopted daughter," Jeanne Morin, and her niece and nephews.
The Madden family would like to express a sincere thanks to Tracie, RN, Brianna, Jill and Lisa and all of the caring staff of Hospice Care of the Berkshires. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wade J. Gebara, Susan Flynn, RN and Dr. David R. Sage for their kindness and compassion.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be FRIDAY, July 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 222 Pecks Road Pittsfield, MA. Please meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Hospice Care of the Berkshires or Greyhound Options of Ware, MA, both in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2019