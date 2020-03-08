|
|
Gretchen Mars Block, a beautiful and gentle soul, passed away February 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Gretchen was born in Great Barrington, MA in 1950. She was the daughter of Walter Mars and Jeanne Polk Mars. Gretchen attended local schools and graduated from PHS, Class of 1969. Gretchen leaves behind her husband, Martin (Chip) Block, her son, Keir Banks (Julie), her mother, Mrs. Jeanne Murray, brothers, Walter (Billy) Mars, Stephen (Faye) Mars and Daniel (Mia) Mars. Gretchen was grandmother to Levi and Kerramarie. Gretchen was also a great friend to all who met her. Everyone will remember her quick wit and big smile. She will always be remembered with that smile and lots of love. She now joins her dad and is forever free of pain. We will all miss her.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020