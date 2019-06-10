|
|
Guido Angelo Dottavio, 95, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 7, 2019 at home.
He was born in Pittsfield on January 30, 1924, the son of the late Romegio and Isabella Russo Dottavio.
Mr. Dottavio attended schools in Pittsfield and served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient.
He was married to the former Mary Surowiec, who predeceased him on January 11, 1991.
Mr. Dottavio worked for the City of Pittsfield in the Sanatation Department. At one time, he worked at the Elmvale Mill. A communicant of St. Joseph Church, he enjoyed fishing and making pierogies for the Polish Picnic.
He leaves behind his daughter, Deborah A. Mathes husband John of Pittsifeld; son, Michael J. Dottavio and wife Wendy of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, John Mathes, Jr., Anthony Dottavio and Kristy Domingues and husband Nick; and one great-grandson, Jackie Domingues.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Guido A. Dottavio will be held, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, 2019 at 8:15am from Dery Funeral Home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Dery Funeral Home in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph Church Parish Center, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 10, 2019