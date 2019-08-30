|
|
Gunther Schultheis, 88, of 27 Plinn St, passed away peacefully on August 27th with his loving children by his side.
Born in Selingenstadt, Germany on January 11, 1931 the son of Franz and Sophie Schultheis. Gunther grew up in Selingenstadt and attended local schools until the age of 14, then spent the next five years learning his trade. At the age of 19 he imigrated to the United States and joined the United States Army and became a United States citizen.
After the Army, Gunther worked 17 years at E.D. Jones then 25 years at General Electric as a tool and die maker. He was an expert furniture maker. Gunther was an avid skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol, patrolling at Brodie Mt. for 19 years. He was an amazing dancer, winning multiple contests in waltezs, polkas and Irish step dancing with the love of his life, Maureen. Gunther loved to travel, visiting Germany to ski and Ireland to take in the beauty.
Faith and family were his top priorities in life. He was a communicant of St. Charles Church where he also served as Eucharist Minister.
Gunther was predeceased by his loving wife Maureen and his loving sons John and Michael. As well his siblings, Anne, Waldo, Katherine and Norbert Schultheis.
Gunther is survived his sons, Kurt & Brian Schultheis, daughters Katherine Arinello, Susan Tuccio and her husband Dale and Jacqueline Owen. Grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Britney, Kurt, Seth, Markie and Riley Schultheis, Benny & Danny Sciola, Nicole Pona, Chuck Tuccio, Michael & Emily Greb, Sara, Megan and Denny Arinello, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. If friends desire, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, care of Dwyer Funeral Home in his memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019