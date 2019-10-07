|
|
H. Blanche Demagall, 83, of Lee, MA., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lee HealthCare. She was born in Scottdale, PA, on March 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor Whitfield Wick.
Blanche graduated from East Huntington High School in 1954. On May 13, 1955, she married Richard Demagall. She moved to Ashland, Ohio and lived in Burlington, Vermont before settling in the Berkshires with her husband and four children. Blanche graduated from Berkshire Community College in 1977 with an Associate of Science, from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelors of Arts in 1988, and continued on to receive a Masters of Education from Antioch University in 1992.
Blanche worked as a Family Therapist for Berkshire Mental Health from 1976 to 1986 and at Community Enterprises/Project Aim until she retired in 2006.
Blanche was very active in the communities she lived in. She was a board member of Worthington Historical Commission, Gateway Regional High School Committee and Pittsfield Regional Education Society. She believed in education and established a preschool program for Worthington, MA..
Blanche loved to restore old houses and gather historical documentation about them. Among many things, she was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading, cross country skiing, hiking, baking bread, and traveling.
Besides her children, R. Steven Demagall, Susan Brozska and her husband Stanley, Sharon Barry and her husband Dennis, and Sandra Ehle and her husband Frederick, Blanche is survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her siblings, Hilton Wick, John Wick, Henry Wick, and Jean Hudkins.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for H. Blanche Demagall will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. William Furey officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 7, 2019