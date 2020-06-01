Harold (Pete) Almon Roberts, age 95, passed away May 23, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. Born in Plainfield, Massachusetts November 18, 1924 to Edward R. and Annie D. (Grady) Roberts. He leaves two children Donna L. (Dennis) Forgea of Cummington, Massachusetts and Leonard H. (Joan) Roberts of Ashfield, Massachusetts. Five Grandchildren, Deanne (Craig) Calvert, Denise (Michael) Perkins, Darren (Mary Catherine) Forgea, Whitney Roberts and Hunter Roberts. He also leaves five Great Grandchildren, Grace, Brody, Cooper Calvert, and Connor, Charlotte Perkins. He also leaves two sisters, Dorothy Meehan of Northampton, Ma. And Margaret Lilly of Ashfield, Ma. Several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his five brothers, Carlton of Goshen, Richard of Leverett, Gilbert of Ashfield, Arlin of Florida and Kenneth whom he lost in the Korean War. Three sisters, Mildred (Dostie, Perrault) of Easthampton, Inez (Pietropoli) of Florida/Ohio and Phyllis (Graves) of Ashfield. His first wife Shirley K. King/Shepard of Plainfield in 1978, and second wife Marilyn J. Phillips of Ashfield in 1999.
Pete grew up in Plainfield on the farm (now known as Peppermint Park Campground). He attended Plainfield schools and Smith Vocational School in Northampton. Briefly, worked for the Springfield Armory before being drafted in the US Army during World War II at the age of 18. Serving in England, France, Germany, Belgium and Italy. He returned home and joined together with his brother Gilbert to run a successful Lumber business. Aka: (Roberts Brothers Lumber Company) now owned by his son Leonard (Joan) Roberts. Through the years Pete loved fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He also belonged to the Eastern Draft Horse Association and pulled horses with his brother Gibby at all the fairs. He retired at 59 and moved to Bunnell, Florida. He always came back in the summer to his camp on Lake Champlain in Chazy, New York. He and wife Marilyn were true snowbirds. They traveled the country together camping making it as far as British Columbia. There will be a graveside service at the Plain Cemetery, Baptist Corner Road in Ashfield, Ma. On June 6, 2020 at 1 P.M. Those of you who wish to attend, PLEASE practice social distancing and wear your mask. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ashfield Burial Ground Association, P. O. Box 333, Ashfield, Ma. 01330 or the Eastern Draft Horse Association c/o Jenn Roy, 738 Eastside River Road, Milan, New Hampshire 03588.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Pete grew up in Plainfield on the farm (now known as Peppermint Park Campground). He attended Plainfield schools and Smith Vocational School in Northampton. Briefly, worked for the Springfield Armory before being drafted in the US Army during World War II at the age of 18. Serving in England, France, Germany, Belgium and Italy. He returned home and joined together with his brother Gilbert to run a successful Lumber business. Aka: (Roberts Brothers Lumber Company) now owned by his son Leonard (Joan) Roberts. Through the years Pete loved fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He also belonged to the Eastern Draft Horse Association and pulled horses with his brother Gibby at all the fairs. He retired at 59 and moved to Bunnell, Florida. He always came back in the summer to his camp on Lake Champlain in Chazy, New York. He and wife Marilyn were true snowbirds. They traveled the country together camping making it as far as British Columbia. There will be a graveside service at the Plain Cemetery, Baptist Corner Road in Ashfield, Ma. On June 6, 2020 at 1 P.M. Those of you who wish to attend, PLEASE practice social distancing and wear your mask. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ashfield Burial Ground Association, P. O. Box 333, Ashfield, Ma. 01330 or the Eastern Draft Horse Association c/o Jenn Roy, 738 Eastside River Road, Milan, New Hampshire 03588.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.