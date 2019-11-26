|
Harold E. O'Brien, 74, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born and educated in Lee, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late George and Mary O'Brien.
He served in the US Army for two years as a Private from 1965-1967. Harold was a maintenance electrician for the City of Pittsfield, Beloit Jones Division of Dalton Mass., and Crane and Company of Dalton Mass. He retired in 2014.
During his retirement he volunteered for various organizations. He joined the team at Ioka Valley Farm, and Habitat for Humanity.
Husband of Jennie O'Brien and stepfather to Patrick (Aura) Whitman of Cheshire Mass., Dawn (Vincent) Mancuso of Voorheesville, N.Y., Karen (Kim) Whitman of Longmont, CO., and Delos (Zophia) Whitman of Brooklyn, N.Y. Brother of the late Ann, George (Buddy) Jr., Richard, Donald, and one surviving sister Mary Patricia Garrity. Devoted Grandfather of Christopher and Rene Mancuso, Reva and Chloe Whitman, and Delos Rhodes Whitman.
He has chosen to donate his body to science, there will be no calling hours or services. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In Lieu of sending flowers, you can make a donation to St. Judes Children's Cancer Research (by phone 800-805-5856) in his name. Hans Funeral Home is making the arrangements for the anatomical donation of his body to Albany Medical College.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019