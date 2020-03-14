|
Harold E. Soules, 90, formerly of Lee, MA and Venice, FL, died February 23rd at his home in Arden, NC.
He was born on October 1, 1929, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of William and Laura Hall Soules. He attended Lenox High School and received a certificate in Quality Management from the University of Connecticut.
He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War where he was an Aircraft Mechanic and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant. He worked at Beloit Corporation in Dalton for 38 years retiring in 1989.
On July 26, 1952, Mr. Soules married the former Barbara Jean Buck. He was the Past Master of the Evening Star Lodge AF and AM temple in Lee, MA, former commander of the VFW Post 893, current member of the Shriners Sahib Temple in Sarasota, FL, former member of the South Venice Yacht Club, loved wood working and cooking at the South Venice Yacht Club.
Besides his wife, Barbara, with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in July, he is also survived by two sons: Thomas (Keri) Soules and Dan Soules; two daughters: Kathy (Ron) Salice and Lori (Warren) Hunter; Six grandchildren: Stacey Spooner, Katie Soules, Brian Salice, Marisa Rivera, Amanda Hunter and Mollie Hunter; Eight Great Grandchildren: Hailey, Mackenzie, Jordan, Isaac, Charlotte, Mia, Taylor and Jaivin. He is predeceased by two brothers: William and John Robert Soules and one sister: Ruth Driscoll.
Services for Mr. Soules will be at a later date this summer. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Care Partners Hospice in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2020