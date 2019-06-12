|
Harold F. "Hal" Ochs, 65, of Nassau, NY, passed away June 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Pittsfield on March 29, 1954, the son of the late Harold F. and Roberta Sargent Ochs, Sr., he attended Taconic High School followed by Mildred Elley in Pittsfield.
Hal married Kathleen Daly on December 9, 1972.
Hal worked as a machinist at General Electric for 36 years, starting in Pittsfield and retiring from Schenectady in 2011.
Hal was a communicant of St. Agnes Church in Dalton and an active parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Nassau, NY. Hal spent many years coaching Dalton Youth Athletics for both House and Travel Leagues. Hal was a huge sports fan, he loved the Red Sox. He was an avid coin collector, gardener and fisherman. His true passion was Golfing with friends, a member at Pontoosuc Country Club, Bass Ridge and the GEAA.
He enjoyed traveling cross country with his Wife, Kathy and taking annual Family vacations with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of his grandchildren and every moment spent with them he truly enjoyed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kathleen P. Daly Ochs, of Nassau, NY; his beloved children, Scott A. Ochs and wife Angela of Pittsfield; Eric M. Ochs, his late wife Jessica of Dalton, and Heather K. DuRant and husband Marcus of Pittsfield; his three grandchildren, Autumn M. Ochs, Maci K. DuRant, and Zachary F. Ochs; his sister Donna M. Hall of Pittsfield; his in-laws, Dennis E. Daly, Thomas C. Daly, Margaret A. Loehr, Eileen E. Latini and Edward J. Daly; as well as many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Hal Ochs, will be held FRIDAY, June 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Sacramental Minister, John Close, of St. Mary's. Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, June 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dalton Youth Athletics or St Mary's Church of Nassau, NY in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 12, 2019