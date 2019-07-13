|
|
Harold Frederick Stall of De Leon Springs, FL, formerly of East Chatham, NY, was returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2019. Harold was born on September 7, 1935 to Phineas Aaron and Florence Hotaling Stall. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Myrtle Stall, and was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Beverly Alice Williams, also of 31 years. Harold is also predeceased by his older brothers: Oscar, Kenneth, Phineas Jr., and Donald, and is survived by his younger brother, Ralph.
Harold attended Chatham public schools before playing a key role in the development of Crellin Plastics, where he worked for 32 years. Throughout his life he worked in many other capacities including TV repairman, electrician, and handyman. He later became an author and a gospel music writer. He was the Pastor of the East Chatham United Methodist Church, where he loved to serve God and his church family. He later moved to Virginia Beach with his wife Myrtle and lived there for several years, ultimately moving to Florida where he was the maintenance director for Stetson Baptist Church. Upon retirement, he continued to pursue his passion of writing and singing gospel music, and remained very active in his church.
Harold leaves behind his children James Stall, Jacqueline (Frank) Gesek, Andrew (Stacy) Stall and Karen (Allen) Gilligan, his step-children Shirlanne (Kenny) Bazemore and Marcia (Curt) Brandow, his grandchildren Joshua Stall, Jennifer (Stephen) Barbic, Jamie (Seth) Pollay, Rachel (Joshua) Rhodes, Alan, Jennie, and Maria Gesek, Corey (Hannah) and Aaron Stall, Caitlin and Megan Gilligan, his step-grandson Ryan Brandow, and his great-grandchildren Jacob Stephen Barbic, Jameson Joshua Rhodes, Nathan Harold Stall, Jack Gregory Pollay and his step-great-grandchildren Lydia and Aubrey Brandow.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Deland, Fla, on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 am. Additionally, a celebration of his life will be held at the East Chatham United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27th, at 11:00 am, with internment to follow at the New Concord Cemetery. A reception for friends and family will follow at the church.
Donations may be made to the East Chatham United Methodist Church in Harold's name. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 13, 2019