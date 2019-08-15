|
|
Harold Francis Weatherwax, age 88 of Huntsville, Alabama passed away August 13th, 2019.
Survivors include his eight children: Phil; Daniel (Judy); Steven (Cheryl); Patricia Ploshay (Kort); Michael; Carole; Lee (Lisa); Scott (Michelle); and a sister, Catherine Reardon. He has16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, June; his parents, Bill and Hazel; and siblings: Bill, Anna Hunt, Lily, and Jack.
Harold was employed by General Electric for more than 30 years. He was a talented woodworker, an active member of his church, and participated in other community organizations.
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 15th, 5 to 7 PM at Berryhill Funeral Home, 2305 Memorial Parkway Huntsville Alabama. Friday, August 16. There will be a rosary at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of the Universe, 2421 Shady Lane Dr, Huntsville Alabama, followed by a viewing, and mass at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations made to
https://www.cancerresearch.org/.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019