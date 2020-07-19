WILLIAMSTOWN, MA- Harold George Brotzman, 78, of Williamstown, MA passed away July 9, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.



Harold, son of the late Lee and Dorothy (Wentzel) Brotzman, was born in Harpursville, NY on September 18, 1941. Raised in Harpursville, he was a graduate of Harpursville High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in environmental science and forestry from Syracuse University, a master's degree in botany and plant pathology from the University of Maine, and a doctorate in botany from the University of Iowa at Iowa City.



After completing a postdoctorate in plant pathology at the University of Missouri, Harold enjoyed a 30-year career as a professor of biology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (formerly North Adams State College), serving as chair of the biology department for nearly 10 years. He was known as a supportive teacher, well-liked by both students and colleagues. Following his retirement, he taught highly popular, hands-on courses in forest ecology as an emeritus professor in the environmental studies department. He remained a strong advocate and supporter of college athletics, rarely missing a soccer or basketball game.



Harold was a quiet, warm and gentle person with a contagious enthusiasm and curiosity about nature. He was a talented woodworker and an avid mushroom hunter. He was active in his community and in support of environmental causes throughout his life, including serving for many years on the Williamstown Conservation Commission, as Treasurer of the New England Botanical Club, and on the Board of Directors of the Hoosic River Watershed Association.



Harold will be missed by all who knew him, including his daughter, Kristine Brotzman of Seattle, WA; his son, Keri Brotzman and his wife Kate of Bellingham, WA; his long-time girlfriend, Kristin Elliott of Chicopee, MA; and many extended family members and friends.



In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his siblings Virginia Davall, Doris Stone, Lee Brotzman, and Shirley Howland.



A remembrance will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Harold's name to the Nature Conservancy.



