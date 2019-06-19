Home

Harold Lee Kramer Obituary
Harold L. Kramer, 87, of Pittsfield, MA passed after an illness on June 16 at Bay State Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Originally from West Hazelton, PA, he lived in; Dayton, OH; Ithaca, NY; Syracuse, NY and Schenectady, NY.

Harold (Hal) married his high school sweetheart Joan Mowrey on December 27, 1953. He graduated from Penn State University in 1953 with a BSEE. He went to serve in the Air Force Reserves until 1958 earning a Master Degree in Electrical Engineering and earning several patents for aviation/aerospace electronic controls.

He is survived by his two children: Hal Kramer Jr. and wife Donna of Granite Falls, NC; Randy Kramer and wife Karen of Cape Cod, MA, three grandchildren: Colin Kramer of Norfolk, MA; Kevin and Kelly Kramer of Seattle, WA and his nephews Bob Mowrey and wife Peggy and Brett Mowrey.

Hal enjoyed skiing, cycling, restoring and driving his MG's, attending MG Car Association gatherings, world travel and working on model trains.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Colonial Theater and Barrington Stage. Hal was also a member of the Hazel-Azalea Masons Lodge in Pennsylvania.

FUNERAL NOTICE- Calling hours will be at the Wellington Funeral Home in Pittsfield from 4:00pm -7:00pm on Thursday June 20th and the memorial service will be held at the Zion's Lutheran Church at 11:00am on Friday June 21st.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 or the Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201. WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 19, 2019
