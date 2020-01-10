|
|
Harold Lewis Tower, 92 of Adams, MA died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at North Adams Commons.
He was born in Dixon, IL on December 30, 1927 son of Lewis and Ellen (Schmall) Tower. He attended schools in Monroe Bridge and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1943.
Harold was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army. He attended the Coyne Electrical School in Chicago and was a self-employed television repairman for many years until his retirement in 1993. Harold was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams and was a member of the South Readsboro Community Club.
His wife was Nancy Jean (Beer) Tower who died November 19, 2017. They were married on April 3, 1954. Survivors include two sisters- Priscilla Thayer of Readsboro, VT and Bethel Alex of Greenfield, MA and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers- Kenneth Tower and Henry Tower; Helen Tower, Shirley Tower Bennett and Leona Jones who died on the same day as Harold.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Harold Tower will be Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the South Readsboro Community Club in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020