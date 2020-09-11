1/1
Harold T. Hall
1924 - 2020
Harold T. Hall, Jr., 96, of North Eastham, Massachusetts died at home, peacefully, on the early morning of September 8, 2020.

Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts August 1, 1924 he was the son of Harold and E Dorothy (Buckley) Hall, Sr.

Mr. Hall was a decorated World War II Navy veteran who served as a gunners mate 2nd class in Underwater Demolition 5 (UTD5) with action in the South Pacific. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery in the pre-invasion swimming recon of the beach landing at Saipan.

After the war, he attended Brown University, school of Engineering and graduated in 1952. Upon graduation he took a position with General Electric Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Assurance. He retired to Cape Cod (in the home he built) in 1983 after 30 years with GE.

He served with the Cub Scouts as a Cub Master in Wilmington and Pittsfield and was a volunteer with the Eastham Senior Center. He was an artist, a builder and the all around "fix it guy" in his neighborhood, always willing to help a friend and neighbor.

He and his loving wife Lu spent many winters in Ft Pierce, Florida where he volunteered at the Navy UDT-Seal Museum and is now featured in the WW2 film of the first UDT "Navy Seals". In 2016 he was interviewed by the History Channel and can be seen in the documentary "The History of the Navy Seals".

He was the loving husband of the late Lucille Howard Hall whom he married in 1949. Along with his wife, he was pre-deceased by his Sister Barbara (Hall) Yalenezian and William Hall both of Eastham.

He is survived by his brother Arthur Hall of Kentucky, daughter Pamela Hall McCarty (Denis) of Dalton, Ma and Steven Hall (Carolyn Fushimi) of Brighton, Utah, two grandchildren, Erin Redd (Charles) of Dalton and Kelly Ziemba (James) of Hinsdale, Ma. and four great grandchildren, Kiana, Anthony, Brodie and Ania.

A celebration of Harold's life is planned for a future date in 2021. In lieu of flowers memorial Donations may be made to the UDT-SEAL Museum, 3300 N. State Rd A1A, Fort Pierce, Fl 34949-8520 or Broad Reach Hospice, 390 Orleans Rd, N. Chatham, Ma 02650.

For online condolences please visit: www.nickersonfunerals.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
