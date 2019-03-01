|
Harold William Scutt, Sr., 75, formerly of 34 Madison Avenue, Pittsfield, and a resident of Springside Nursing Home for the past 19 months, died February 27, 2019.
He was born in Housatonic, MA on December 31, 1943 to the late Raymond and Annie Kickery Scutt. He attended schools in Housatonic, MA.
Mr. Scutt worked as a truck driver for most of his life, having worked for Billy's Trucking and Sacco's Trucking. He retired many years ago due to ill health.
He enjoyed going to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, participating in many of their activities and socializing. Mr. Scutt also liked spending time downtown during Pittsfield's 3rd Thursdays.
He leaves behind his children, Julia Cantarella of Dalton, Elizabeth Sherman and husband Todd of Pittsfield, Alice Lessman of Pittsfield, Jennie Nutbrown and her companion Ronald Bloodworth of Hinsdale, Harold W. Scott and wife Kathleen of Pittsfield, and Pamela Huntoon of North Adams. He also leaves his former wife Marjorie Litchfield of Dalton, thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond, Richard and Ernest Scutt, his sister Helen Scutt, as well as a grandson, Elmer Huntoon.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mr. Scutt will be held, MONDAY, March 4, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019