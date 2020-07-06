Harry Francis "Buddy" Embry, Jr. 67, of Florida, MA died on July 2, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He was born in North Adams, MA on April 18, 1953, a son of Harry Francis and Mae (Racicot) Embry. He attended schools in Florida Mountain and graduated Drury High School in North Adams. He was employed for many years by the Florida Highway Department.
Buddy was a member of the Greylock Club in North Adams as well as the VFW. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, gardening and deep sea fishing.
Survivors include his parents, Harry and Mae Embry , his daughter Dawn Lord and her husband, Nicholas and his son, Scott Embry and his wife, Christina and a step-daughter, Jena-Lyn Conroy. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Jaelyn, Jonah, Brayden, Scott Jr. and Hayden and two step grandchildren, Athena and Eddie. He leaves his brother, Christopher Embry and his wife, Nancy , his long time companion Joan Conroy and nieces, nephews, aunt and uncles.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per his request services for Harry Embry Jr. will be private. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Homes, 74 Marshall Street North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
