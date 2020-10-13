1/1
Harry Francis Embry Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Francis Embry, Sr., 93, of the Town of Florida died Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. He was born in North Adams on December 10, 1926 a son of the late Harry and Sophia (Sullivan) Embry. Harry attended schools in North Adams including Drury High School. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army. Harry was employed for many years as the superintendent of the Town of Florida Highway Department, as well as serving on several town boards. He also worked for several construction companies in the area.

Survivors include his son Christopher Embry and his wife Nancy of Kittery, Maine, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister Carol Levesque, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Harry F. Embry, Jr., sisters Mildred Brouillette, Nancy Dewey, Virginia Shaw, Leona Embry, Ruth Girard and a brother, Nelson Embry.

Funeral services will take at a later date. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved