Harry Francis Embry, Sr., 93, of the Town of Florida died Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. He was born in North Adams on December 10, 1926 a son of the late Harry and Sophia (Sullivan) Embry. Harry attended schools in North Adams including Drury High School. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army. Harry was employed for many years as the superintendent of the Town of Florida Highway Department, as well as serving on several town boards. He also worked for several construction companies in the area.
Survivors include his son Christopher Embry and his wife Nancy of Kittery, Maine, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister Carol Levesque, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Harry F. Embry, Jr., sisters Mildred Brouillette, Nancy Dewey, Virginia Shaw, Leona Embry, Ruth Girard and a brother, Nelson Embry.
Funeral services will take at a later date. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
