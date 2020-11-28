Mr. Harry Raymond Lawton, 92, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at Berkshire Place on November 24, 2020. His family was by his side.
Harry was born in 1928 in New Bedford, MA. He was the son of the late Margaret and Harry Lawton. His family moved to Saratoga, NY, and then to Schenectady, NY, when he was a child. He was the oldest of four siblings. Harry ran hurdles on the track teams at his high school and college. He graduated from Union College in Schenectady in 1950 with a B.S. in Physics.
Harry worked as an electrical engineer at GE for 41 years. He began at GE in Schenectady in 1950. After serving in Philadelphia and Alabama, he worked at MIT through GE for a year in 1957. Harry settled at GE Ordnance in Pittsfield in 1958 and worked there until he retired in 1990. He was a Technical Director for the Polaris and Poseidon systems. His job entailed testing guidance systems for missiles that were launched from submarines. While employed, he also earned an MBA degree in Engineering Management from RPI.
Harry was married to his late wife, Marie, in 1951. They raised three sons and a daughter. Harry was a strong supporter of his children and grandchildren, attending most of their games and performances. He was an active jogger, walker, bicyclist, canoeist, and skier. He and his family enjoyed summers at Onota Lake and Cape Cod, and traveled to Spain, Portugal, Canada, California, Florida, and many of our national parks. Harry was also a voracious reader and enjoyed Jeopardy, puns, and crossword puzzles. He contributed to many charities and was a strong supporter of Union College. Harry also donated a total of 72 pints of blood to the Red Cross over the years.
Harry is survived by his children, Steven Lawton and his spouse Roxanna Glynn of Hatfield, Tracy Donovan and her husband John Donovan of Leominster, Mark Lawton and his wife Cheryl of Pittsfield, and Brian Lawton and his wife Stephanie of Cheshire, his grandchildren Kelsey Donovan, Kevin, Conner, and Summer Lawton, Devon Glynn and Kristen McKay Bonner, two great-grandchildren, his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Robert McCabe of New Bedford, and a brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Nancy Lawton of Rhode Island, and his wife's nephew, Gregory VanPatten of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Lawton, a sister-in-law and her husband, Jean and Charles VanPatten, and his beloved wife of 68 years, Marie Lawton.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Berkshire Place, HospiceCare in the Berkshires, and Ms. Kelly Hooper, CNA, for taking care of Harry.
Funeral Notice:
A private service for family members of Mr. Harry Raymond Lawton will be held at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home. Donations in Harry's name can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.