|
|
Harry W. Fracasso, (83) of Alum Hill Road in Southfield, MA died June 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn A. Fracasso, her son, Robert P. Fedell ll, and wife Tess, three granddaughters, Emelia, Honora and Siobhan; along with two sons, Harry W. Jr. and wife, Emelia; and Kenneth Fracasso; his daughter Susan Young and husband Stephen as well as other extended family members.
He was predeceased by his brother, Arthur, a son, Thomas, and his sister, Patricia Cornelio.
SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25th from 4-7pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Lee Memorial Cemetery in Southfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or to the local chapter of the , in care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, Ma 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrance to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 21, 2019