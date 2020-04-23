|
|
Hazel Hudson Pothul, 80, of Sheffield and Brenham, Texas, died Tuesday evening, April 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
Hazel was born April 1, 1940 in Sheffield, MA, the daughter of Jerome and Zelma Bullock Hudson. She grew up in Stockbridge and was a graduate of the former Williams High School (1958). She married her husband Ed on July 23, 1960 and raised four children. The family lived on a farm in Tyringham for many years, before moving to Sheffield to run a family farm in 1976. In 1996 she followed her dream and graduated with a degree in English from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She enjoyed spending winters in Texas and Summers in the Berkshires.
Hazel enjoyed years of selling flowers and vegetables with her husband in their greenhouses. She also had a passion for watching her favorite sports teams, bird watching, reading, and crocheting, every baby born had a blanket made with love.
She is survived by her brother Kit (Janie) Hudson of Waynesboro, VA; sister Yvonne McMillian of Ballston Spa, NY; sister-in-law, Maryann Fox of Feeding Hills, MA; son, Edward, Jr., of Brenham, TX; son, John Pothul of Sheffield, MA; and daughter Jennifer Kergaravat of Sheffield, MA. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren whom she was very proud of and her lifelong friend Dede Loring of Otis, MA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward Sr., son Steven, a great granddaughter Addisyn; sisters Jean Otis and Laura Vaughn and her parents Jerome and Zelma Hudson.
Due to COVID 19 there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service was held at Pine Groves Cemetery, adjacent to the family farm in Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish, to please donate to the c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020