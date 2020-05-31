Heather L. Bunnell
1982 - 2020
Heather Lynne Bunnell, 37, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at home with her mother and father by her side on May 20, 2020. Born in Pittsfield on September 25, 1982 to Robert Bunnell and Donna Daly, she was a graduate of Taconic High School.

Heather graduated from the BCC Nursing Program, and loved working in that field.

Her favorite things were spending time with her son, Robert, trips to the ocean, animals, especially tigers, reading, swimming, and spending summers at her grandparent's pool with all her friends and family, including her cousins who were more like sisters, Michelle Marinaro and Sara Marinaro-Steck.

She leaves behind her parents, Robert Bunnell of Pittsfield and Donna Daly of Pittsfield; her son, Robert Bunnell-Marby of Hinsdale; her brother, Kyle Wilbur of Pittsfield; and her grandmother Sally Daly of Pittsfield; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins from the Bunnell, Daly, Sacchetti, Nichols, Paris, Kowalski and Wellspeak families. She also leaves her significant other, Doug Smith of Pittsfield, as well as many friends from her community.

She was predeceased by her brother Rob Bunnell and her grandparents Charlie and Sylvia Bunnell.

Heather's family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their compassionate care, especially Trisha Dobson-Morrow and Jill Davis.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
