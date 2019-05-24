|
|
Helen A. Soja, R.N., 94, formerly of Adams, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Adams on July 26, 1924, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Kuna) Soja. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Elementary School in 1938, from the former Adams High School in 1942, and from the former St. Luke's School of Nursing, Pittsfield, in 1947.Miss Soja last worked as a Registered Nurse for the late Dr. Chaim Wildman in Pittsfield for many years, until retiring. Earlier, she had worked at the former W.B. Plunkett Memorial Hospital in Adams, and Hartford (CT) Hospital.
She was an active communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, where she was involved in many parish activities.
She is survived by her sister, Stephanie Soja of Pittsfield; her sister in law, Evelyn Soja of Glenville, NY; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Irene Soja, and her brother, Stanley Soja. Helen's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the 4th and 5th Floors at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for the excellent care they provided to Helen during her time there.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, at 11:00 AM in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 24, 2019