Helen Claire (Gorman) Hamlin,103, of North Adams, MA died Saturday July 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Amasa, Michigan on September 8, 1915 daughter of Joseph and Ella (Beziak) Gorman. She attended school in Michigan.
Helen moved to Chicago where she worked as a governess and then as a secretary at Chicago Title & Trust. Following her marriage in December 1945, she moved to North Adams and was employed at James Hunter Machine for many years. After retirement, she worked part-time at Williams College. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and enjoyed gardening.
Helen was the widow of William Henry Hamlin who died on October 22, 1987. Survivors include many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her good friends, Nancy and Al Lorge. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Helen Hamlin will be celebrated Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the North Adams Public Library in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019