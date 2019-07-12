|
|
Helen Elso Hinman, 94, passed away July 7, 2019 at The Landing at Laurel Lake.
She was a long-time resident of North Egremont, MA. She loved all things beautiful and her lifelong career as a Legal Assistant.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Nancy Forman of Nanuet, NY, Susan Fratalone and her husband John of Hillsdale, NY, and Melissa Candee and her husband Jim of South Egremont, MA. She also leaves her six grandsons, Ian Law, Matthew Forman, Scott Kogut, Robert Hinman, Ross Forman, Michael Hinman, and her four great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Nancy Guerin of Lee, MA and Joyce Silber of Pittsfield, MA.
The family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Kathy Caporale.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 12, 2019