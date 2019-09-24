Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hafner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hafner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Hafner Obituary
Helen Marie (Corsi) Hafner, 96 of Adams, MA died Saturday September 21, 2019 at Sweetbrook Care Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on November 28, 1922 daughter of Antonio and Maria (Tierri) Corsi. She attended Drury High School.

Helen worked at Sprague Electric Co. for many years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. At one time, Helen served as the president of the Drury Football Booster Club.

She was the widow of Jason Bushnell Hafner who died on November 15, 1988. They were married on January 25, 1947. Survivors include one son- Richard C. Hafner and his wife, Loretta Ann of Auburn, ME and three grandchildren- Jason T. Hafner and his wife, Anna; Manuel R. Hafner and his wife, Crystal and Teanna M. Hafner. She also leaves two great grandchildren- Declan and Delilah; her daughter in law- Jackie Hafner and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Hafner on October 16, 2012 and four brothers and two sisters are deceased including Rose Mancuso, Amelia Biandello; and Dominic, Philip, Raymond and Vincent Corsi.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Helen Hafner will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Southview Cemetery. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.