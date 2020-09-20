1/
Helen I. Drake
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen I. Drake, 82, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital, in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Cortland, NY to the late Gertrude and Herbert Karn, the eldest of 4 girls. She grew up in Groton, NY and lived many years in Tully, NY before moving to Massachusetts, where she lived in Dalton and Hinsdale.

For Helen, her family was her whole world. Despite a few jobs in her earlier years, including as a bank teller, she particularly enjoyed activities with her children, grandchildren and her late husband (of 62 years), Walter D. Drake. Hosting gatherings for family and friends was her specialty. Dessert was always included!

After retiring, Helen and Walt moved to Englewood, FL where she enjoyed the beach, boating, and their pool. Of course, always enjoying regular visits and daily calls from her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many friends.

Mrs. Drake was predeceased by a son, Stephen W. Drake. She leaves her sisters: Vivian (Gerald) Andrews, Barbara (Charles-deceased) Horner, Joan (Jon-deceased) Clay as well as a son, Timothy D. Drake (Julee Clarke) of Newberry, SC; a daughter, Debra L Greene (Claude) of Arcadia, FL and a daughter, Lorri Sue Drake, of Englewood, FL and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service was private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 East Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved