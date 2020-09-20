Helen I. Drake, 82, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital, in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Cortland, NY to the late Gertrude and Herbert Karn, the eldest of 4 girls. She grew up in Groton, NY and lived many years in Tully, NY before moving to Massachusetts, where she lived in Dalton and Hinsdale.
For Helen, her family was her whole world. Despite a few jobs in her earlier years, including as a bank teller, she particularly enjoyed activities with her children, grandchildren and her late husband (of 62 years), Walter D. Drake. Hosting gatherings for family and friends was her specialty. Dessert was always included!
After retiring, Helen and Walt moved to Englewood, FL where she enjoyed the beach, boating, and their pool. Of course, always enjoying regular visits and daily calls from her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many friends.
Mrs. Drake was predeceased by a son, Stephen W. Drake. She leaves her sisters: Vivian (Gerald) Andrews, Barbara (Charles-deceased) Horner, Joan (Jon-deceased) Clay as well as a son, Timothy D. Drake (Julee Clarke) of Newberry, SC; a daughter, Debra L Greene (Claude) of Arcadia, FL and a daughter, Lorri Sue Drake, of Englewood, FL and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service was private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 East Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226.