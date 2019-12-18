|
Helen 1924 - J. 2019 Kubica Mrs. Helen J. Kubica, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 2, 1924, the daughter of the late Arthur and Susie Sibre Mickle, she graduated from Pittsfield High School. Helen furthered her education at St. Luke's Nursing School and was later the head nurse of the pediatric unit at Pittsfield General Hospital. For the remainder of her career, Helen worked at Berkshire Place as a registered nurse.
Helen enjoyed gardening and watching her television, but most of all, she loved reading a good mystery.
Mrs. Kubica was a communicant of St. Charles Church in Pittsfield.
Helen was the loving mother of John D. Kubica, Susan J. Howard, and Sandra M. Kubica. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth McConnell. Helen leaves behind three dear grandchildren, Giles Howard, Amy Howard, and Lena Howard, as well as one great grandchild, Elinor Howard. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Walter J. Kubica, whom she married on October 19, 1957. Helen was also predeceased by her son, Peter M. Kubica and her sister, Lillian March.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Helen J. Kubica will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Charles Church celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the Dwyer Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019