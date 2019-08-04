|
With grief and praise* for a life joyfully lived our family shares the passing of our beloved matriarch Helen Josephine Bautz Strachan. Born in 1920 Helen lived in a way that expressed all that we have come to love and admire about her generation; kindness, courage, gumption, grace, and a rapier wit. Raised by a widow mother Helen roared through the 20's, survived this Country's Great Depression, and watched as many of her beloved childhood companions returned home in body bags from the European and Pacific Theatres of World War 2.
In a time of inconceivable gender inequality when most women were unable to attend College or leave their home towns, Helen took herself to a wore torn Europe, traveled through Africa, lived abroad while attending Cambridge University, and turned down a full scholarship to Cornell Medical School to obtain her PHD in Education while teaching court involved youths in Spanish Harlem. Helen became a powerful advocate for and deeply loved by her students, many of whom would come to visit her years after graduation. Sadly, one of Helen favorite students was murdered in Riverside Park. Helen retired as the curriculum supervisor for The City's science programs.
Helen was born into a world where a horse and buggy was the go to transport for most folks, indoor plumbing and electricity a luxury. Racial segregation was the norm and homosexuality a crime. During her life time Helen became a fierce defender of the LGBTQ community, desegregation, environmental protection, and women's equality, in particular women's reproductive freedom. An advocate to the end, as a resident of Kimball Farms, Helen helped to start the Low Vision Support Group.
A competitive tennis player and golfer, marathon bridge addict, voracious reader, walker, hiker, swimmer sun worshipper and sailor, Helen loved a good challenge, and the great outdoors. A born and raised New Yorker, and liberal Catholic, Helen was a devoted fan of Richard Rohr and a life long parishioner of St Ignatius on New York's Upper East side.
Helen was predeceased by most of her family members, recently her beloved sister Sr. Jean Bautz of Albany 12/2018, and godson James E Buffet of Monterey. Helen is survived by her daughter Jean, of Lenox, Goddaughter Patricia O'Keeffe and her family of Loudonville, niece Angela of Indonesia and London, with additional nieces, nephew, and cousins in Massachusetts, New York States, and friends around the globe . We'll honor Helen's passing every 5th of the month with feasting as is customary. A celebration of Helen's life is being planned for the Fall.
A beautiful and mischievous charmer well into her 90's the twinkle in Helen's sapphire blue eyes and pixie smile could still light up a room. We miss you so much Mom.
*Martin Prechtel, Gavilan New Mexico " The Smell of Rain on Dust"
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019