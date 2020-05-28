Beloved Wife and Mother
Successful Entrepreneur
Talented Artist and Writer
Proudly Served Her Community
Helen (Adelman) Krancer passed away peacefully on April 27. She was the loving widow of Elliott and mother of Jennifer and Josh. Services were held at Knesset Israel's cemetery in Pittsfield. Helen owned her own advertising and direct marketing agency. Helen was an exceptionally talented artist specializing in watercolors and showed her work in art shows. She was on the Egremont Planning Board for 15 years; proudly serving 2 terms as Chair. An active member of the Council on Aging, Helen was responsible for the council's public relations. Helen also generously volunteered her time writing press releases for KI. She was a life long member of Hadassah. The family asks that all donations be given to Egremont's Volunteer Fire Department, which saved Elliott's life numerous times and Helen's life before she passed away, or to Knesset Israel in Pittsfield. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Successful Entrepreneur
Talented Artist and Writer
Proudly Served Her Community
Helen (Adelman) Krancer passed away peacefully on April 27. She was the loving widow of Elliott and mother of Jennifer and Josh. Services were held at Knesset Israel's cemetery in Pittsfield. Helen owned her own advertising and direct marketing agency. Helen was an exceptionally talented artist specializing in watercolors and showed her work in art shows. She was on the Egremont Planning Board for 15 years; proudly serving 2 terms as Chair. An active member of the Council on Aging, Helen was responsible for the council's public relations. Helen also generously volunteered her time writing press releases for KI. She was a life long member of Hadassah. The family asks that all donations be given to Egremont's Volunteer Fire Department, which saved Elliott's life numerous times and Helen's life before she passed away, or to Knesset Israel in Pittsfield. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.