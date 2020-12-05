1/1
Helen Leach Rando
1930 - 2020
Helen Leach Rando, 90, passed away at Hillcrest Commons on December 3, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA on July 11, 1930 to Helen and Albert Leach. She was educated in Stephentown, NY schools.

She married the love of her life, Robert J. Rando in 1950. He predeceased her in 1998.

Mrs. Rando worked at AH Rice Co. and J.B. Paper in Pittsfield. She retired in 1988 to Garden City, SC. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and camping.

She is survived by her children, which included two sets of twins. Robert J. Jr., of Pittsfield, Peter J. and his wife Linda of Richmond, James R. and his wife Debbie of Dalton, Susan A. Knysh and her husband Stan of Pittsfield, and daughter in-law, Sherry Rando of Pittsfield. One brother, Albert Leach of Dalton. She leaves nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Rando, daughter in law, Mary Ellen Sheerin Rando, brother, Harvey Leach and sister, Clara Leach.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services will be held, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, officiated by Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
